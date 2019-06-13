|
|
Karen Jade Ceccoli, 72, passed away May 26 in Pahrump, Nev.
She was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Homer and Lois Stanley. She is survived by her husband, David Ceccoli; and children, James, Dickson City; David and wife, Jeannie, Dickson City; Darby and husband, Robert Eiffert, Pahrump; Michael and partner, Rose Hannon, Pahrump; grandchildren, Edward Bauman, Skylar Ceccoli Eiffert, Nevada; Heather McHugh, Dunmore; twins, Michael and Michelle Ceccoli, Nevada; great-grandchildren, Dominic Ceccoli, Logan and Daniel (DJ) McHugh; nieces and nephews, Stacey, Phil, Dana, Rich and Jim; sisters and brother, Linda and husband, Victor Gillette, of California; Nancy and late husband, Michael Oechipinti, of Utah; and Jim and wife, Monica Stanley, of Nevada.
Karen grew up in Las Vegas. She graduated from Las Vegas High School. She was a nurse's aide. Karen lived in Scranton for more than 40 years.
Karen was surrounded by family when she passed.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019