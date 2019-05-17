Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen (Kurlansky) Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Kurlansky Boris Lewis, age 75, died May 12, 2019, in Marietta, Ga.



Karen was born to the late Simon and Bernice (Socket) Kurlansky and graduated from Ben Franklin High School. She attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser prior to raising her family. Later in life, she worked for Haband in Peckville. Karen was an avid NBA fan and loved her Golden State Warriors.



Karen was preceded in death by a son, Steven Charles Boris.



Karen is survived by daughter, Kimberly Boris Levandowski and wife, Jessica, Marietta; brother, Alan Kurlansky and wife, Diane, Carbondale; and nieces and nephews.



To celebrate Karen's life, her friends and family are invited to gather at Frank's Place at 57 Jefferson St., Simpson, on June 1, from noon to 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund.

Published in Scranton Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019

