Service Information Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home 363 Washington Avenue Jermyn , PA 18433 (570)-876-0210

Karen M. Hoffman, 68, of Jermyn, passed away Feb. 14 at Geisinger Medical Center.



Born in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of the late Warren and Mildred Milliken, she retired from Verizon in 1996. She enjoyed painting, decorating, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Her positive attitude, kindness and sense of humor were infectious.



She was predeceased by her husband, John P. Hoffman; and brother, Mel Milliken; and is survived by her sisters, Donna Chouinard; Tanya Styverson and husband, Scott; brothers, Wayne Milliken and wife, Rita; Bruce Milliken and wife, Teddy; Toby Milliken; son, Michael Sowden, Jermyn; daughter, Holly Zembek and husband, Jeff Zembek, Binghamton, N.Y.; and five grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn.



Friends and family may visit 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Geisinger Health Foundation, GCMC Cancer Center Fund. Mail to: Geisinger Health Foundation, 100 N. Academy Ave., MC:25-76, Danville, PA 17822 (Be sure to use the mail code 25-76 ... to make sure it gets to Geisinger Scranton Cancer Center).

