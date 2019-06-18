Resources More Obituaries for Karen Paruzynski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen M. Paruzynski

Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen M. Paruzynski, 63, formerly of Dickson City, died Saturday, June 15, at Allied Hospice, Scranton. Karen lived a life that focused on serving others and treating her neighbors with kindness.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Warnetski Paruzynski, and she was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Karen was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School, Dickson City, and she attended St. Patrick's School, Olyphant, and she was a graduate of Mid Valley High School. After high school, she served in the Pennsylvania National Guard with the First Battalion of the 109th Infantry as a medic, becoming its first woman trained on an M-16 rifle. She was proud to serve in the same division as her father, WWII veteran Walter Paruzynski, and her brother, Ret. Lt. Col. Paul Zadrozny, before her. Following that she worked first as an EMT, then as a massage therapist and business owner.



Throughout her life, she took great joy in her work as a caregiver to disabled adults and children. Karen was a devout Catholic who enjoyed attending Mass and saying the rosary. Volunteering in the CMC ER and with the Dickson City Ambulance Association were other examples of the way Karen enjoyed giving back to her community.



A native of NEPA, she loved grabbing a burger at the Glider, getting a tray of red at Revello's and taking a drive to Montdale Dairy for ice cream in the summer. Writing poetry and artistic meditation were always important fixtures in her life.



Karen's family is immensely grateful to the staff at Allied Hospice Services for its exemplary care and to all the medical professionals that have taken such good care of her over the past two years. We will miss her hilarious facial expressions and comedic timing that were the hallmarks of all her punch lines. We will miss her kind, soft voice in our ear as she hugged you hello. We will miss her warm smile. We love you, sister.



Surviving are a sister, Deborah Betzner and husband, Robert, St. Albert, Alberta, Canada; brothers, Ret. Lt. Col. Paul Zadrozny and wife, Joan, San Diego, Calif.; and Ernest Zadrozny, Scranton; as well as her loving nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Maj. Joseph Zadrozny.



There will be no public calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Anyone attending the funeral should go directly to the church.



Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. To leave an online condolences, visit the funeral home website.





Published in Scranton Times on June 18, 2019