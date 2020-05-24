Home

Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Karen Potter Stone


1959 - 2020
Karen Potter Stone Obituary
Karen Potter Stone, 61, of Susquehanna, Pa., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family following a four-year battle with Lyme disease and ALS.

She was born March 15, 1959, in Susquehanna, Pa., to Harriette R. and the late Howard W. Potter, Oakland, Pa. She was predeceased by her two aunts, Mary Roe and Helen Roe, who were like sisters to her; as well as by her father, Howard W. Potter.

Karen is survived by her husband, Bob (Robert), of nearly 41 years. She is also survived by Jessica (daughter) and Joseph Burchell; Erick (son) and Kelly Stone; Bradley (son) and Desiree Stone; her mother, Harriette R. Potter; and six grandchildren.

Karen's family would like to thank the many people that prayed, made meals, sent cards, or stopped in for a visit; as well as the therapists and nurses through Interim Health Care and Hospice who helped Bob to care for Karen at home.

A memorial service, visitation, and interment (Ararat Cemetery, Ararat, Pa.) will be held at a later date. An announcement will be published.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, in place of flowers, may send a donation in her name to the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002; or Brushville Baptist Church, 4572 Brushville Road, Susquehanna, PA 18847.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020
