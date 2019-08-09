|
|
Karen S. (Shaffer) Singleton, 69, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
Born in Scranton, on May 15, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Siebold) Shaffer.
Karen was an amazing mother and housewife, going back to work for Verizon in the later years. Karen and her loving husband of 50 years, Pat Singleton, resided in Pittston with their youngest daughter, who helped care for her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and all the friends and family who considered her a grandmother as well.
Karen enjoyed jewelry, knitting and plastic canvas.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Pat Singleton, Pittston; daughters, Michelle Mangin and husband, Steve, Chicago, Ill.; Pamela Champagne and husband, Stephen, Raleigh, N.C.; Jacqueline Dwinchick and husband, Joseph, Moosic; and Megan Singleton, Pittston; grandchildren, Ryan Mangin, Taryn "Ruth" Mangin, Stefan Champagne, Adrian Joseph Dwinchick, Gabriella Faith Dwinchick, Emma Morgan Singleton and Alyssa Karen Singleton; brothers, David Shaffer and wife, Linda, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Michael Shaffer, Florida; and Brian Shaffer and wife, Debbie, West Pittston.
The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Family and friends may visit Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Center, donate3.cancer.org.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019