Karl Zuzel, 76, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, died Friday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Denise (Saranchuk) Zuzel. The couple was married on July 28, 2007.
Born in Lewisburg on May 8, 1943, and son of the late John and Eleanor (Berk) Zuzel, Karl was a graduate of Hanover Area High School, class of 1961. A bus driver for the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, Karl retired after 40 years of service.
Active with so many things, Karl was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He enjoyed the outdoors and always held fond memories of his time spent at the family cabin in Towanda. He played the accordion, was an excellent woodworker and craftsman, and never passed up an opportunity to pay a visit to the casino.
A lifelong dog owner, he adored his four pups. He was a playful joker and his love for others, especially for his family, was undeniable. He will never be forgotten.
He is also survived by his loving daughter, Janet Burke and husband, Kevin, of Hanover Twp.; his mother-in-law, Stella Saranchuk of Moosic; his brother, John Zuzel of Pendleton, Ore.; his stepchildren, Sara Smith of Moosic; Michael Snyder and fiancée, Linda, of Taylor; Adam Snyder and Datchnie of Pittston and Matthew Snyder of Pittston; seven stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Marie (Savner) Zuzel on June 8, 2004; and two stepgrandchildren.
A blessing service is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Karl's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020