Karrie Cummings Klikus and her husband John entered into eternal rest, together forever.
Karrie was the beautiful daughter of Nancy Lambert Cummings and the late Joe Cummings. They leave behind their brokenhearted children, Kyle Pieczynski and fiancée, Armandria; brave Jack and sweet Ireland; devastated brother and sister, Todd (fiancée, Nicole) and Courtney (late husband, John) Drozdis. They will also be forever missed by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Even in the middle of this gut-wrenching sadness, let us remember this stunning young woman whose face was made more lovely by her million-dollar smile, who greeted everyone with arms outstretched and big hugs that made you feel so special, so loved. It would be impossible to forget how her children were the heart of her life and home; that her husband was her best friend; that she adored her mother, brother and sister and all her extended family, and that she was broken by the loss of her dad. She graced this world, taught us about kindness and selflessness, loved and laughed deeply and now, with John, can rest peacefully nestled in the loving arms of all those who went before.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St. Friends may call at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an online fundraising effort established to financially support the children in this time of need at https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=632806477244939&id=100015467761394&sfnsn=mo. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
