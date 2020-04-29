Home

Katherine Gallagher


1949 - 2020
Katherine Gallagher Obituary
Katherine Gallagher, a former Archbald resident, died Sunday night at Allied Hospice. She was the widow of John "Jack" Gallagher, who died March 11, 2008.

Born in Highland Mills, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Francese Van Houten. She attended schools in New York and was a graduate of Monroe Woodbury High School.

Katherine was a member of Christ the King Parish and before retirement was employed by Stafursky Enterprises.

She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and dining out and movies with her girlfriends Cathi, Lovey, Karen, Donna and Jean.

Spending quality time with her grandchildren was her utmost pleasure in life.

Surviving are sons, Mark and wife, Nicole, Eynon; and Brian and wife, Samantha, Studio City, Calif.; grandchildren, Gavin Mark, Cora Nicole and Michael Jack Gallagher; a brother, George Van Houten and wife, Judy, New Paltz, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald. For condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020
