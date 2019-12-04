|
|
Katherine M. ("Katsy") Cullen, 94, a former guidance counselor and teacher at Dunmore High School, died on Sunday, Dec. 1, at her home in Dunmore surrounded by her four children as well as many of her 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and extended family.
Born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Scranton to the late J. Joseph and Madeline M. (nee Brier) Maloney, Katherine was married for 52 years to William T. Cullen Jr., of Scranton, until his death in May 2001. Katherine is survived by her daughter, Mary Catherine Cullen Timlin, MSW (husband, William Timlin); and three sons, attorneys William T. Cullen (wife, Susan Kelly) of Pittsburgh; Christopher P. Cullen, of Scranton, and J. Joseph Cullen (wife, attorney Michele Altemus), of Bethesda, Md.
Katherine was preceded in death by her brother, Robert J. Maloney (and his wife, Eileen Maloney), of Dunmore; her sister, Annamae Quinn (and her husband, Dr. Thomas Quinn), of Evanston, Ill.; and her brother, John Joseph Maloney, of Okeechobee, Fla. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Maloney, of Okeechobee, Fla.
Katherine graduated from Marywood Seminary in June 1944 and earned her undergraduate degree at Marywood College in June 1948. She married William T. Cullen Jr. in September 1948, after which they moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. After his honorable discharge from WWII service as an underwater demolition team lieutenant, William Cullen began work as a reporter for the Catholic Intercontinental Press based in New York City. Katherine worked in the Empire State Building for British Brevitts Shoe Co.
Although they enjoyed their jobs and their friends and neighbors in Brooklyn, Katherine and William returned to Scranton in March 1950, two weeks before the birth of their first son, William. As a new father, William Cullen joined The Scranton Times where he served as a reporter and political writer, and later as assistant editor.
After starting her family and getting her children off to middle, high school and college, Katherine began her career at Dunmore High School as a business and typing teacher. She then returned to school herself by studying at Wilkes University and subsequently earning a master's degree in counseling from Marywood University. After receiving her graduate degree, she was promoted to a position as a guidance counselor at Dunmore High School. Katherine, the first woman appointed as a guidance counselor at Dunmore High School, held that position until her retirement.
Katherine was active in social and religious groups in her community including her active membership in the Marywood Seminary and Marywood College alumni associations. She also hosted a bridge club with her close friends, including Mary Grace Brier Butler and Laura Flanagan, among others.
Katherine Cullen's home in Dunmore served as an anchor for the entire family and as a center of family activities for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Her heartfelt desire was to remain in her home which she was able to achieve gracefully into her 94th year. In addition to the tireless support received from her daughter, Catherine Timlin, a special thanks from the Cullen family goes to her amazing caregivers: Karen Brier, Mollie Lyons, Meg Lyons, Rose Murphy, Therese Kelly, Emma Pryal, Debe Paone and Traditional Health Care & Hospice.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence or for directions to the funeral home, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019