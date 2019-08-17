|
Katherine Marion Wood, 93, of Carbondale, died peacefully Friday morning at home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Purl R. Blake, in 1987, and her second husband, Clarence Wood, in 1996.
Born in Shunk, Sullivan County, daughter of the late Leslie and Sarah Wilber Wheeler, she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale and the United Methodist Church of Waverly, N.Y. She was a member of the Women's Societies in both churches. Before retirement, she was employed as a seamstress at the Sayre Lingerie Company. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Katherine was a member of the Tioga General Hospital Auxiliary and the Hook and Ladder Fire Company 1 Auxiliary, both of Waverly, N.Y. She was also a member of the VFW Post 8104 Auxiliary, Waverly, N.Y.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Craparo and husband, Dr. Thomas J., Carbondale; and Carol A. Blake, Waverly, N.Y.; a stepdaughter, Janice Elgin, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Regina L. Garuba, John M. Craparo, Katherine A. Beck, Thomas M. Craparo and Allison E. Levitt; six great-grandchildren, Jessica Cardi, Emma and Sophia Craparo, Megan Mosher, Anna and Katelyn Levitt; three great-great-grandchildren, Harley and Jesse Blake, and Kaylea LaFritz; four great-great-great-grandchildren, Christopher Blake, Eric and Aiden Jerkes, and Raelynn Schrader; two brothers, Durward Wheeler and Larry Wilber; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chrissy Blake.
The funeral will be Sunday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with services at 4 p.m. by Pastor Don Perry. Private interment will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
Friends may call Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or the Greater Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019