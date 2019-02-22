Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine (Kathy) Preschutti. View Sign

Katherine (Kathy) Preschutti, 71, of Peckville, died Friday evening, Feb. 15, at the Gardens at Tunkhannock nursing home. Born in Peckville, she was the daughter of June Marie Galuardi, Peckville, and the late Lando (Polo) Preschutti.



Kathy was a graduate of Blakely High School, class of 1965. She attended Keystone College and graduated with an associate's degree. She then enrolled at Marywood College and achieved a Bachelor of Science degree and a master's degree in psychology. One of her professors who knew both Kathy and her dad (Polo) said that he would never be gone as long as Kathy was alive. They are now both at peace in heaven.



Kathy was well liked by all who knew her and she was the original "chatty Kathy." Getting a word in edgewise was hard to do when she wanted to make a point. Kathy had the heart of a lion and was a true warrior. She overcame all obstacles that were given to her and defeated them with an intense desire to not let anything stop her in accomplishing whatever she wanted to do. She struggled and persevered through numerous medical conditions since she was 20 years old. Throughout all of this she was able to make a life worth living. She truly enjoyed life and never let her condition define who she was nor did she ever ask why me! She is really going to be missed by her family and friends.



Our family wants to give a special thanks to the entire staff at the Gardens Living Center in Tunkhannock who provided a home environment for Kathy along with kind and compassionate care for 15 years. During the time she was passing, their love for our sister Kathy was undeniable. They guided her transition to the next life and took time to visit with her. Many of the staff members, whether on their day off or not, were there to support her. Many of them made the comment "we learned so much from Kathy" and " she was the strongest person we ever met." A true testament to who she was and what she was all about.



Also surviving are two brothers, Jerry Preschutti and wife, Mary Kathryn, Archbald; and Gary Preschutti, Peckville; a sister, Diane Munley and husband, Rich, Archbald; also nieces and nephews, Jerry Preschutti and wife, Heidi; Craig Preschutti; Bridgett Boettcher and husband, Ed; Nate and Armand Preschutti, Dylan and Lucas Munley; grandniece and grandnephews, Haley, Zachary and Cole Preschutti.



The funeral will be on Saturday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will take place at a later date at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Viewing hours will be held today from 3 to 7 p.m. at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, Pa.

