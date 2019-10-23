Home

Kathleen A. McGoff Obituary
With family at her side, Kathleen A. McGoff died peacefully into salvation Saturday from St. Mary's Villa. Her husband of 49 years, James Robert McGoff, died in 2002.

Kathleen Annunciata O'Hara was born in Scranton in 1929, the daughter of William J. and Kathleen Gavin O'Hara. She lost her mom at 7 years old and was very close to her seven siblings who preceded her in death. They were her brothers, William O'Hara, Stephen O'Hara, Francis O'Hara and Edward O'Hara; and her sisters, Rose Butler, Mary Barley and Annaclaire Schwarzkof.

Known to her many friends as Honey O'Hara, Kathleen lived her life in Green Ridge and graduated from Central High School. Kathleen was a lifelong active member of St. Paul's parish. For almost 40 years she served the needs of her community working alongside her husband Robert in operating the McGoff Funeral Home. Her life of service extended into her volunteering at various organizations including St. Francis Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels. And she loved her quilting friends.

It was clear to all who knew Kathy that family is what mattered most to her. She had four children. Rosemary, married to Patrick Morrissey, of Vestal, N.Y., preceded Kathy in death in 2007. Christopher lives with his wife, Claire, in Silver Spring, Md.; Bob, with his wife, Kim, live in Lorton, Va.; and Jennifer, with her husband, Terry McDonald, live in Dunmore, Pa. Her grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy. They called her Mum and loved her dearly and laughed with her often. They are Matthew James Morrissey, Grace Katherine Morrissey, Christopher Ryan McGoff, Brock Newman McGoff, Cari Marie McGoff, James Galen McGoff, Casey O'Hara McGoff, Erin Louise McGoff, Maegan McGoff Urben, Kathleen Anne McGoff, Robert Maxwell McGoff, Liam O'Hara McDonald, Julia Reidel McDonald and Lilly Hendrick McDonald. Kathy was blessed to experience four great-grandchildren. They are Cora Tasia, Chloe Elise, Rosemary Olivia and Avery Grace.

The funeral will be Saturday from St. Paul's Church in Green Ridge with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery following.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America Inc., 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Wash­ington, DC 20037, www.lupus.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., John Fetsock, supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019
