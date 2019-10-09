|
Kathleen A. Truncale, 63, of Roaring Brook Twp., died Tuesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore after her battle with cancer. Her husband is Kenneth J. Truncale. The couple were married March 19, 1978.
Born Nov. 30, 1955, in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Genevieve Burdulis Lynch, she was of the Roman Catholic faith. Before her illness, Kathleen was employed by Redner's Markets, and had previously been employed by J.F. Sportswear as a seamstress.
Kathleen was the matriarch of her family, providing much love and guidance. She loved reading and sewing, and most of all spending time with her family. Nothing made Nana more happy and proud than to watch her grandson Zachary grow into the kind young man he is today. She had great affection for her faithful dogs, Albert and Joey, who miss her every day. Kathleen will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Also surviving are her son, Nicholas P. Truncale; grandson, Zachary M. Hoover; brother, Gerald Lynch; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John and William Lynch.
A blessing service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay as officiating clergy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019