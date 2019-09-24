|
Kathleen Ann Gallagher, 70, of Clarks Summit, passed away on June 10 at Allied Services Hospice Center after a brief illness.
Kathy was the daughter of the late John R. (Jeff) and Marie C. Gallagher and grew up in Scranton's South Side.
Kathy was a 1967 graduate of Scranton Central High School and a 1971 graduate of Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. Following her graduation, Kathy worked for the John Lindsey mayoral election in New York City and the George McGovern election campaign for the presidency.
Following her life in politics, Kathy married Bruce McCowan (McCowan and Associates) of New York City. She began a lifelong love of painting, art, meditation and yoga, while she traveled with Bruce to Nantucket and around the world.
She became a friend and supporter of his Holiness, the Dalai Lama and the friends of Tibet. Her painting reflected her vision of world peace and collective consciousness. She traveled yearly to Bali where she found solace in painting and teaching.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was proceeded in death by her husband, Bruce; and a younger brother, Jeffrey.
She is survived by her two brothers, Michael Gallagher; Martin Gallagher and his wife, Charlotte Ciotti; a sister, Maureen (Reenee); nieces, Ann Piper (James) and Katie Acosta (Amrafel); nephew, Todd Gallagher; and four great-nieces and nephews, Jeffrey and Jack Piper and Isabel and Aryton Acosta; along with several cousins.
A special acknowledgement is given to the Allied Services Hospice Center for its exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family would like a donation to be made to the Gallagher Family Fund, c/o Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
A celebration of Kathy's life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28. Friends are invited to come celebrate with the family from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Country Club of Scranton, 1001 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019