Kathleen Astleford Price, Olyphant, died Sunday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness. She was the wife of Joseph Price.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of June Curran Verdon Hubert, Scranton, and the late William Verdon, she had lived most of her life in the Scranton area. Before her illness, she worked for Propst Transportation, the United Way and Easter Seals, transporting people with special needs.
Kathleen was a life member of Post 25 Auxiliary and enjoyed organizing the Christmas and Easter parties for the children of the post.
Also surviving are a son, Kevin Astleford; and a daughter, Kelly Astleford, Olyphant; three brothers, William, Annville; James, Moscow; and Thomas, Scranton; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family from the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020