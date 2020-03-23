|
|
Kathleen "Niner" Barber, 97, of the Weston Field Section of Scranton, passed away Friday at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness. She was the widow of Eugene Barber, who died in 1996.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine Grossman Ferguson. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Scranton Lace Works Co. for many years, a job she truly enjoyed, and often referred to her fellow workers as her second family.
A wonderful life has come to an end, she loved and lived among family and friends.
Kathleen enjoyed her sports, especially cheering for the Boston Red Sox and the Celtics. She was active in the Central City Little League, St. Vincent de Paul Church where she was a member until its closing, currently a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, she also served as a Den Mother at St. Vincent's.
Surviving are two sons, John Barber and wife, Margaret Ann, Old Forge; and Thomas Barber and wife, Betty Ann, Madisonville; a daughter, Nancy Schipper and husband, Robert, Woodstock, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Diane Beckage Barber, Dickson City; five grandchildren, John David, Katelyn, Sean, Ryan and Shannon; a great-grandchild, Elliott; a brother, Robert Ferguson and wife, Patricia, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Barber; five sisters, Mary, Margaret, Alice, Helen and Florence; and a brother, Patrick.
Considering the current health situation, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020