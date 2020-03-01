|
|
Spring is a magical experience when nature comes alive and plants and trees begin their rebirth. Kathleen has done just that with her passing on Thursday. This is a happy time for Kate, reuniting with family and her pets. She was the wife of Joseph Conway of Blakely and the couple was married for 45 years.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Pociask Moskalczak, she was a graduate of Valley View High School. Before her illness, she worked in human resources for McLane Trucking. She was a social member of the William Hopkins American Legion Post 570, Blakely. Kate loved gardening and very much enjoyed spending time tending to her plants and flowers. She also loved her dogs, many of whom she adopted from local shelters over the years.
Also surviving are a son, Jesse Conway, Blakely; a sister, Donna Moskalczak, Blakely; a brother, Gerald Moskalczak and wife, Kathy, Blakely; a granddaughter, Emma Conway; aunts and uncles.
A blessing service and interment will take place at Fairview Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020