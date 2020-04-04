|
|
Kathleen Fowler, 69, of Eynon, passed away at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, on April 2. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Fowler. They would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on April 6.
Born in Scranton, she was raised in Dickson City by her parents, the late William and Francis Warrenda Giovagnoli. Kathleen attended Dickson City High School.
She was a very active member of the St. James & St. George Episcopal Church in Jermyn and was always ready to bake or cook for church dinners, functions and most importantly fundraisers.
Kathie (or Kath as she was lovingly known by her family and friends), loved crafting, her coffee and sitting on the front porch with her neighbor, Fran. But what she loved most was being "Granny" to her grand- and great-grandchildren! She was quick with an inappropriate comment and would jokingly tell family to "come sit next to me if you don't have good things to say" during all family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Tamara (Victor) Santarelli, Scranton; Iris (Louis) Calachino, Jessup; and Amy (Nichole) Fowler, Jessup; grandchildren, Casandra (Filipe), Mia, Louis (Melissa), Crysta (David), Tressa, Olivia, Jason, Ty, Evelyn and Vivienne; great-grandchildren, Angelina, Zander, Luna and Roman, and was excited about her two great-grandchildren that are due later this year; sister, Ann Longo; brother-in-law, Harry (Mary Lynn) Fowler; and nieces and nephews.
Kathie was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Fowler; mother-in-law, Rose Mary Fowler; brother and sister-in-law, William and Marie Giovagnoli; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and Robert McHugh; brother-in-law, Carmen Longo; and niece, Terri Mackrell.
Her family and most importantly her husband would like to thank the caring and compassionate employees of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they provided.
Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. If you would like to honor Kathie, please feel free to make monetary donations to St. James & St. George Church, Jermyn; Friends of the Poor, Scranton; or simply buy someone a cup of coffee.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020