Kathleen Hart, LPN, 65, of Carbondale and a West Scranton native, passed away Sunday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a recent illness.
Born on April 16, 1954, and raised in West Scranton, Kathy was the daughter of the late James Patrick and Gertrude Watts Hart. A graduate of West Scranton Central Catholic High School, Kathy then studied at (what is now) Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County. Upon graduation, she became a licensed practical nurse, beginning a career in health care, which spanned over 45 years. Holding various positions in the nursing industry, she cared for her patients as though they were family.
Kathy possessed both an amazing work ethic and a selfless nature that stood as the foundation for her career in nursing. Above all else came spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren ("traveling nana"). She loved family get-togethers, cooking, sewing (Christmas stockings) and caring for others before herself. She'll be forever missed by her loved ones.
A faithful Roman Catholic, she was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Parish in West Scranton.
She is survived by her three daughters, Elena Nitecki and husband, Victor, of Matamoras; Cristina Holtzinger and husband, Chris, of Lemoyne; and Caroline Harrison and husband, Nathan, of Bayonne, N.J.; her seven siblings, Patrick Hart, of Carbondale; James Hart, of Scranton; John Hart, of Scranton; Thomas Hart and wife, Lori, of Dunmore; Ann Hart, of Scranton; Colleen Hart, of Scranton; and Maryann Cadden and husband, Patrick, of Scranton; her six grandchildren, Draven, Rylee, Chase, Connor, Lucas and Erin; and many nieces and nephews.
An infant son, Ansel; her husband, Ansel Gomez; and two siblings, Leo Hart and Eileen Hankinson, preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St. in West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the church on Friday from 10 until services. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart's Memorial Fund, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive, #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.
