Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Kathleen "Katie" Hawley

Kathleen "Katie" Hawley Obituary

Kathleen "Katie" Hawley, 33, of Scranton, died Tuesday.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Maloney Hawley. A 2005 graduate of Scranton High School, Katie loved animals and was active in animal rescue, operating Leroi's Light, a spaying and neutering service.

Katie was proud of her Irish heritage and a fan of the Grateful Dead. For almost half of her life Katie struggled with addiction, having sought treatment numerous times. The addiction overcame promises to herself, her parents, family and friends. Katie herself would tell you the struggle was worth it because in her good times she knew she was deeply loved, encouraged, supported and understood by so many people. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.

She is also survived by her godfather and uncle, Jim Hawley; and aunt, Patricia.

She was preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Annilee and Leroi.

A viewing will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Please be advised that due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required. Visitors will be asked to wait outside until they are called in and will be strongly encouraged to limit time with the family.

A private Mass and interment will follow at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Katie's family asks that her memory is honored by contributions to the Erin Jessica Moreken Drug and Alcohol Treatment Fund Inc., 1328 Myrtle St., Scranton, PA 18510.

To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.


