Kathleen M. Evola, 66, Vandling, died Wednesday at home after an illness. Her husband of 48 years is John J. Evola.



Born in Staten Island, N.Y., daughter of the late Thomas and Dorothy Hanlon Curran, she was a graduate of Curtis High School, Staten Island. She was previously employed as an accounts payable clerk at Jerry's Sports Center, Vandling, and formerly was employed at the Morgan Guaranty Trust Co.



Kathleen adored spending time with her grandchildren and family. She represented the true meaning of family through the unconditional love, support and compassion she freely shared. Kathleen also enjoyed traveling and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.



Also surviving are a son, John T. Evola and fiancée, Heather, Carbondale; a daughter, Kerrie A. Richards and husband, Greg, Washingtonville, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Kaelyn and Brea Richards; and Connor Casey; a sister, Patricia Giovanniello and husband, Louis, Staten Island; a brother, Thomas Curran and wife, Rosalie, Howell, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Sunday in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, with a blessing service at 5 p.m. As per Kathleen's wishes, cremation will follow.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



