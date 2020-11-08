Home

Kathleen P. Gregory

Kathleen P. Gregory Obituary

Kathleen P. Gregory, of Clarks Summit, passed away Friday at home. She was the wife of Richard Gregory.

A celebration of Kathleen's life will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Canaan Bible Chapel, 30 Hemlock Road, Lake Ariel.

Friends may call Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like gifts to be directed to a cause that Kathleen herself valued and invested in monthly. Please send gifts in Kathleen Gregory's memory to the Global Gospel Fund https://www.abwe.org/work/projects/global-gospel-fund?source=E20WEBGEN.

For those who can't attend in person, the memorial service will be broadcasted as a Facebook live event via Canaan Bible Chapel's Facebook account.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.


