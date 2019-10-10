|
Kathleen Pelucacci Tagliaferri, 74, of Old Forge, died Wednesday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after an illness.
Born Jan. 12, 1945, she was raised in the Tripp Park section of West Scranton. Daughter of the late John Sr. and Diane Venturi Pelucacci, she was educated at West Scranton High School.
She then began a family, going on to raise her four adoring children. While working for Sibio's Restaurant in her early years, Kathleen learned to cook - a skill which would ultimately guide her career path. She had served as chef for numerous local restaurants including Brutico's, Gilly's and Marie's Diner, where she worked before her retirement. She had also proudly owned and operated her own restaurant, Casa De Mama's in North Scranton, as well as becoming a fixture at local festivals and picnics with her "Kathy's Kitchen" stand. Her talents in the kitchen, both as a cook and a baker, were second to none. Her No. 1 ingredient was love.
Among the countless memories she leaves behind, her family will never forget holidays at Kathy's house, her famous Italian cookies, and Sundays at the pool with family and friends. She was a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and her presence will be sorely missed at dinner parties with her beloved friends, "the dirt bags." She possessed an amazing work ethic, love for family and inner strength. She will always be missed.
Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a member of Prince of Peace Parish in Old Forge.
She is survived by four loving children, Christine Murphy and husband, Frank, Old Forge; James Tagliaferri and wife, Maria, Old Forge; Michele O'Shea and husband, Kevin, Minooka section; and Brenda Calpin and husband, George, of Minooka section; seven grandchildren, Amie Zoltewicz and husband, Robert; Anthony Salerno and companion, Cara DeSanto; Jimmy Tagliaferri and wife, Marla; Michael Tagliaferri and fiancée, Ashley Shimko; Nicole Tagliaferri and companion, A.J. Cantarella; Bralyn Tagliaferri and Kaley Calpin; three great-grandchildren, Malaini, Farrah and Jett; a sister-in-law, Angela Pauline and husband, Art, of Naples, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Jr. and Joseph Pelucacci.
Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staff of Sacred Heart Hospice, especially Shelly, for the extraordinary kindness, care and compassion shown to both them and Kathleen throughout her stay.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019