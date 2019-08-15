|
|
Kathleen R. (Collins) Phillips, 74, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of Garry Phillips; they would have celebrated their 36th anniversary on Nov. 12.
Born on Sept. 23, 1944, daughter of the late Raymond and Gertrude (McCloskey) Collins, she was raised in Archbald and graduated from Archbald High School in 1962.
She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life and retired from Supermarket Services in 2009.
Kathy was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved all of their vacations together; especially their trips to OBX, the most recent trip being just four weeks ago.
She is also survived by three daughters, Michele Simon and fiancé, Christopher Olenick, Peckville; Charlene Agnellini and husband, Dana, Fredericksburg, Va.; and Ellen Ksiazek and husband, Gregory, Olyphant; three stepsons, Bob Phillips and wife, Jenny, Forest City; Ken Phillips and wife, Carolyn, Lititz; and Doug Phillips and wife, Solange, Austin, Texas.
She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Amanda Sileo, Louie Pambianco, Christian, Brandon and Chase Williams, Mason Green, Jimmy Rebernick, Jamie and Ryan Phillips, Elisabeth and Kaci Lyn Phillips, Gaia and Apollo Phillips.
Also surviving are three sisters, Sharon Plevyak, Archbald; Daryle Collins, Olyphant; and Margaret Michlowski and husband, William, Peckville; and a brother, William Collins and wife, Cheryl, Polson, Mont.; numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with interment at Archbald Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 to noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019