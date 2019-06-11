Kathleen Schermerhorn, 68, of Carbondale, died Saturday. She was the widow of John W. Schermerhorn, who died March 18.



Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Hubert Griffin Sr. and the late Margaret States Griffin Talapa, she was a 1969 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. Before retirement, she was employed as a switchboard operator for the former Pioneer Telephone Answering Service, Carbondale. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her "granddaughter" Eleanor and her nieces and nephews. She loved her dog, Piper. Kathy enjoyed traveling, especially going to the beach and her infamous cross-country trip.



Surviving are a son, Daniel Griffin and wife, Jennifer, Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Julie Griffin, Carbondale; stepson, Wesley Schermerhorn and wife, Michelle, Kadiz, Ky.; two granddaughters, Mickee and Mandee Schermerhorn; two sisters, Sally Kane and Julie Sejpal, both of Carbondale; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hubert, William and James Griffin; and three sisters, Mary Allison, Ann Hess, and Margaret Griffin.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Private interment will take place Thursday in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary