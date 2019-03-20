Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen T. Gallagher. View Sign

Kathleen T. Gallagher, 72, of Scranton, died Monday at home. She was the widow of James Gallagher, who died Feb. 21, 1981.



Born in Biloxi, Miss., daughter of the late Ronald and Catherine "Kitty" O'Neill Pearson, she was a graduate of St. Paul's High School and a longtime member of St. Paul's Church. Before retirement, she worked for the Scranton Housing Authority and the Scranton School District. Kathleen loved going to the theater in New York City with her sister, daughter and granddaughter, as well as reading and watching old movies. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Surviving are a daughter, Kristyn Sparacino and husband, Julian, Havertown; granddaughter, Brenna; longtime companion, Mike Morrison; sister, Joan Pearson, with whom she resided; brother, Walter Pearson and wife, Katie, Kansas City, Mo.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Pearson Jr.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

