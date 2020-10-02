Home

Kathlyn Williams Matthews dies at 100

Kathlyn Williams Matthews, 100, died Thursday morning at Lackawanna County Healthcare, Peckville. She was the widow of Arthur P. Matthews II, who died on Jan. 9, 1979.

She was born in Bethlehem, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Mae Brown Williams Clark and Clinton Roger Williams. Her stepfather was A. Clayton Clark.

Surviving are a son, Roger A. and wife, Marsha, Nicholson; a granddaughter, Gale Diana and her fiancé, Patrick King, Torrington, Conn., Nicholson; and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her son, Clinton Matthews, and a sister, Elaine R. Hidy.

A graveside service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly, with services by the Rev. Scott Loomer, pastor.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


