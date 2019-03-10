Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn E. Theisen. View Sign

Kathryn E. Theisen, 70, of Moscow, passed away Thursday afternoon at Allied Skilled Care in Scranton, where she was a resident. The residents of Allied will truly miss the "Cookie Lady." Her husband, Joseph M. Theisen, of Moscow, would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May of this year.



Born May 11, 1948, in Moscow, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Gladys V. (Cooper) Heater. Kathryn was educated in the North Pocono schools and was a graduate of Mercedian School of Practical Nursing. She was very proud to have been a pediatric nurse. Her greatest accomplishments in life were her two daughters and only grandson. Family was her life focus, and she was always the "Happy Peacemaker." Most would describe Kathryn as extremely giving and gracious. Later in life, Kathryn's career path change led her to become a successful Top Five Saleswoman for UCW, and she truly enjoyed her travels around the world. Her life was filled with love and joy, and her devout faith up until her last smile.



She was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church.



Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Gladys Velma Theisen, of Archbald, Pa.; and Angela R. Theisen, of Covington Twp., Pa.; her grandson, Elijah Donnini; her brother, Harry Heater and wife, Donna, of Whitehall, Pa.; and her sisters, Judith Kizirian and husband, Jack, of Rancho Pala Verdes, Calif.; Marion Manganello and husband, Robert, of Wendel, N.C.; and Althea Kuniegel and husband, Martin, of Spring Brook Twp.; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.



Kathryn was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Heater and Juretta Botke.



Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa.



Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment and committal will be conducted at Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Lackawanna Blind Association.



For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

