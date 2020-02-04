Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael P Glinsky Funeral Home Inc
129 Grant St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-5661
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Estock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Estock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Estock Obituary
Kathryn entered into heaven and was embraced by our Lord and her beloved husband, John, who has been waiting for her to join him in a spiritual life from 1989.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1918, to Russian immigrants Ignatz and Mary Paulow, in Racine, Wis. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church, now Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, since her marriage. Kathryn loved her church, she lived her life loving and caring for her family and others around her. She could always be found at her sewing machine where she was so very creative. Throughout her struggles she remained patient and strong.

Her family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Guy Fasciana, nurses and aides of Compassionate Care Hospice and Caregivers of America. For not only their excellent care but for treating her with love and compassion.

She leaves behind a saddened family: daughters, Sylvia, Peckville; Barbara Smith­son, Manahawkin, N.J.; a son, John, Peckville; granddaughters, Laura Shapanus and husband, Bill; Lynn Bratten; Gail Beeze and husband, Rich; Jill Griener and husband, Nate; grandsons, Jason and wife, Marla; John and wife, Colleen; sisters, Esther and Dorothy; brother, Paul; great-granddaughters, Gayle and Nicholle Beeze; and great-grandsons, Jake Shapanus and Jack Bratten.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday from the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, with Mass at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church.

Friends may call Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Olyphant. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -