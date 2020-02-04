|
Kathryn entered into heaven and was embraced by our Lord and her beloved husband, John, who has been waiting for her to join him in a spiritual life from 1989.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1918, to Russian immigrants Ignatz and Mary Paulow, in Racine, Wis. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church, now Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, since her marriage. Kathryn loved her church, she lived her life loving and caring for her family and others around her. She could always be found at her sewing machine where she was so very creative. Throughout her struggles she remained patient and strong.
Her family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Guy Fasciana, nurses and aides of Compassionate Care Hospice and Caregivers of America. For not only their excellent care but for treating her with love and compassion.
She leaves behind a saddened family: daughters, Sylvia, Peckville; Barbara Smithson, Manahawkin, N.J.; a son, John, Peckville; granddaughters, Laura Shapanus and husband, Bill; Lynn Bratten; Gail Beeze and husband, Rich; Jill Griener and husband, Nate; grandsons, Jason and wife, Marla; John and wife, Colleen; sisters, Esther and Dorothy; brother, Paul; great-granddaughters, Gayle and Nicholle Beeze; and great-grandsons, Jake Shapanus and Jack Bratten.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday from the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, with Mass at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church.
Friends may call Wednesday, 3 to 6 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Olyphant. Please visit the funeral home website for more information.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020