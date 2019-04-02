Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Kelley Martinelli. View Sign

Kathryn Kelley Martinelli, 86, of West Scranton, passed away Monday, April 1, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was married to her husband, Armand Martinelli, for 62 years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Genevieve Gavin Kelley. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Basilica. She was a proud graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1951. Before retirement, she worked as a teacher's aide in the Scranton School District at James Russell Lowell and John Adams preschool.



Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her family - shopping with her daughters, family Sunday dinners, and Saturday evening dinners with her husband at the Villa Maria II, Starbucks coffee with her granddaughter and reading novels by her favorite author, Janet Evanovich. She also loved spending time with her treasured high school friends of 68 years at their monthly meetings and luncheons at the SOS Club. She will always be remembered as an avid sports fan, especially with regard to the New York Yankees, Notre Dame and most importantly, the West Scranton Invaders.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Michael and his wife, Amy, East Stroudsburg; James and his wife, Leslie, Tabernacle, N.J.; Kathryn and her husband, Paul Martin, Scranton; Jean Ann and her husband, Robert Gavern, Scranton; Mary and her husband, attorney Michael Genello, Scranton; Margaret and her longtime companion, Andrew Kowalchik, Scranton; her 13 grandchildren, Ann Marie and Genevieve Martinelli; Sara Scott and husband, D.J.; Alexander Martinelli and wife, Caroline; Amanda Martinelli, Brian Martin; attorney Anthony Martinelli and companion, Alysha Nicholls; Matthew Gavern and Samantha Bristol, Jacob Gavern, Dr. Michael Genello; Dr. Maria Genello and her fiancé, Jeremy Tokash; Anna Tunney and Andria Kowalchik; and great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and David Scott and Twyla Bristol; a sister, Margaret DeCantis and her husband, Emil, Scranton; a brother, John Kelley, Old Forge; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Kirby; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kelley; and a nephew, Sean Kelley.



The family would like to thank Dr. Julie Speicher, Dr. David Lohin, Diane Baldi and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the Visiting Nurses of Lackawanna County for their care and compassion.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica in West Scranton by family friend, the Rev. John T. Dakes of Huntingtown, Md. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510; or to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Kathryn Kelley Martinelli, 86, of West Scranton, passed away Monday, April 1, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was married to her husband, Armand Martinelli, for 62 years.Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Genevieve Gavin Kelley. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Basilica. She was a proud graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1951. Before retirement, she worked as a teacher's aide in the Scranton School District at James Russell Lowell and John Adams preschool.Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her family - shopping with her daughters, family Sunday dinners, and Saturday evening dinners with her husband at the Villa Maria II, Starbucks coffee with her granddaughter and reading novels by her favorite author, Janet Evanovich. She also loved spending time with her treasured high school friends of 68 years at their monthly meetings and luncheons at the SOS Club. She will always be remembered as an avid sports fan, especially with regard to the New York Yankees, Notre Dame and most importantly, the West Scranton Invaders.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Michael and his wife, Amy, East Stroudsburg; James and his wife, Leslie, Tabernacle, N.J.; Kathryn and her husband, Paul Martin, Scranton; Jean Ann and her husband, Robert Gavern, Scranton; Mary and her husband, attorney Michael Genello, Scranton; Margaret and her longtime companion, Andrew Kowalchik, Scranton; her 13 grandchildren, Ann Marie and Genevieve Martinelli; Sara Scott and husband, D.J.; Alexander Martinelli and wife, Caroline; Amanda Martinelli, Brian Martin; attorney Anthony Martinelli and companion, Alysha Nicholls; Matthew Gavern and Samantha Bristol, Jacob Gavern, Dr. Michael Genello; Dr. Maria Genello and her fiancé, Jeremy Tokash; Anna Tunney and Andria Kowalchik; and great-grandchildren, Jacqueline and David Scott and Twyla Bristol; a sister, Margaret DeCantis and her husband, Emil, Scranton; a brother, John Kelley, Old Forge; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Kirby; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kelley; and a nephew, Sean Kelley.The family would like to thank Dr. Julie Speicher, Dr. David Lohin, Diane Baldi and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart and the Visiting Nurses of Lackawanna County for their care and compassion.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica in West Scranton by family friend, the Rev. John T. Dakes of Huntingtown, Md. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510; or to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close