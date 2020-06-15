|
Kathryn Kristina (Karle) Voytko, 75, of Spring Brook Twp., went peacefully home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife for 53 years of John G. Voytko, who passed away Feb. 19, 2019.
Born in Scranton on Oct. 9, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Catherine M. (Stage) Karle. Kathy graduated from St. Paul's High School and earned her RN from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She cared for patients throughout her career at Mercy Hospital and at Taylor Nursing Home.
As an active parishioner of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, Kathy served as a extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, a religious education and vacation Bible school teacher, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and faithfully offered prayers while participating in Eucharistic adoration.
Always serving others, Kathy volunteered as a candy striper at Mercy Hospital, led a Brownies and Girl Scout Troop and continued sharing her time and talents to the residents at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home.
Kathy leaves her everlasting love and wisdom to her seven children: daughter, Debra Oliveri and husband, AJ, Trucksville, son, John Paul Voytko and wife, Lisa, Spring Brook Twp.; daughter, Kathryn Moceyunas and husband, Joseph, Jenkins Twp.; daughter, Karen Kay and husband, Jonathan, Boyers; son, Stephen Voytko and wife, Melissa, Cessnock, Australia; daughter, Linda Oliveri and husband, Philip, Peckville; and daughter, Maria Voytko and significant other, Niko Kallianiotis, Old Forge. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Mario Oliveri, Anthony Oliveri, Vincent Oliveri, Gabriella Roebuck, Domenic Oliveri, Richard Antonio, Elliot Kay, Lillian Kay and Aaron Kay; and one great-granddaughter, Rosie Oliveri. She is also survived by her brothers, the Rev. William J. Karle of Scranton and Richard Karle of Coffee Springs, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Martin Hyzinski, Dr. Patrick Connor, Dr. Jian Chen, Dr. Robert Kaville and Dr. Terrence Cochran for their comforting care and support.
The viewing, Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, "Attn: Youth Group," P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Kathy, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.