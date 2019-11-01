|
Kathryn LaChance, 58, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at Allied Hospice, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Her husband is Patrick LaChance.
Born in New Britain, Conn., daughter of Kathryn Loudenslager Witham and the late Robert Witham, she was a graduate of New Britain High School and worked as a waitress. A dedicated member of Trinity Congregational Church, she was a caring and loving individual. Kathryn was a centerpiece of the AA community, always attending meetings and events. She enjoyed cooking and country music. Her 4-year-old granddaughter, Aleyah Jade, was the absolute light of her life. They were best friends.
Also surviving are her companion, Ernie Wall; four children, Jessica LaChance and companion, Maura Durkin; Brian LaChance, of Scranton; Eddie Rattell and wife, Annemarie, Conn.; and Summer Butryman; three stepchildren, Mike, Laurie and Doreen; many grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and Raymond Witham; a sister, Annette Stillson; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Braxton and Aria LaChance; and a brother, Robert Witham.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. in Trinity Congregational Church, Scranton. Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019