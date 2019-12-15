Home

August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Kathryn "Kathy" Levinson

Kathryn "Kathy" Levinson Obituary
Kathryn "Kathy" Levinson, 67, wife of the late Edward Levinson, both of Throop, died Thursday in Regional Hospital of Scranton after a long, hard-fought illness.

Kathy grew up in South Scranton, daughter of the late John and Catherine Judge McHale. She was a 1971 graduate of South Scranton Catholic High School and was employed by Gold Star for many years.

Kathy is survived by her two dogs, Scruffy and Bandit; a brother, Joseph McHale and wife, Sharon, and their children, Amber, John and Caitlin McHale, Scranton; a sister, Maureen Meredick and her children, Sara and Megan Meredick, caretaker, Scranton; and a brother, Kevin McHale, caretaker, Scranton; three great-nieces and three great-nephews; and cousins. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Dr. Sander Levinson and wife, Kimberly, and their family; and Dr. Nate Levinson and wife, Nancy, and their family, all of South Abington Twp.

She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, James Meredick.

Kathy was a dedicated aunt, playing an active role in her nieces' and nephews' lives prior to her illness. Even in "Kitty's" later days, she enjoyed playing bingo and Uno with her great-niece, Emma Walsh. Kathy will be missed greatly by all and her fighting spirit will live on.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Liz Mattioli, DaVita Dialysis, Dunmore; the Gardens at Scranton and Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital of Scranton.

A blessing service will be conducted Tuesday at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Michael Bryant in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Inurnment, private, at the convenience of the family. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019
