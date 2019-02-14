Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn M. Abbott. View Sign

Kathryn M. Abbott, Throop, died Monday.



Born in Jessup in 1920, she was the daughter of the late James and Anne Couthard Kelleher, and the widow of Joseph Sproha, Warton, N.J., and Matthew Abbott, Throop.



She was a graduate of Olyphant High School, class of 1938. At the beginning of WWII, she went to work at the Picatinny Arsenal, where she met and married her first husband. Returning to Throop upon his death in action, she began raising her son. After the end of the war, she married Matthew Abbott, and they made their home in Throop for the rest of their lives. Known for her "take charge" attitude, Kathryn was known in Throop for many years as a den mother and Cub master of Cub Scout Pack 73. She received the Order of Merit from the Boy Scouts of U.S.A. for her work with the pack. She served for over 35 years as leader of Brownie Troop 111, where she had two generations of girls under her leadership.



A member of St. Bridget's Church, she taught first Communion classes and was awarded the St. Ann's Medal for her dedication to the education of Catholic children. She served as president of the Altar and Rosary Society and co-chaired many dinners and quilt bingo. She had been a past president of the auxilliary to Herbert Clark American Legion Post. She volunteered for over 30 years at Mercy Hospital, Scranton, and had accumulated over 1,000 hours volunteering at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She was employed at the Mid Valley High School as chairwoman and had been a crossing guard for the Mid Valley Elementary School when it was located in the former Throop High School.



She loved to travel and, during her lifetime, traveled to all 50 states, several Canadian provinces, Mexican states and the Caribbean Islands. She also visited American Samoa and Ireland.



Special thanks to the caring staff of HHCP Home Health and Hospice.



She is survived by five sons, Joseph Sproha, Garden Grove, Calif.; Henry, Orlando, Fla.; Matthew (Sue), Nanticoke; Kenneth; Jessup; and Jeffrey (Theresa), Throop, with whom she resided for the last 10 years; a daughter, Brenda (William) Visotski, Sahuarita, Ariz.; sister, Joan Ferranti, Olyphant; dear friend, Gladys Roczkowski; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Byron, James and Michael; three sisters, Margaret, Johanna and Anne; and three daughters-in-law, Carol Sproha, Cherie and Louann Abbott.



The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call from 8 to 9 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Humane Society, Clarks Summit; or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, Scranton.



