Kathryn Swingle, 89, Lake Ariel, died Monday night at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Long Pond, the daughter of the late Russell and Bessie Miller Altemose, she grew up enjoying the outdoors, hunting and fishing. After getting married to (Raymond) Rip Swingle, who passed away 23 years ago, she moved to Lake Ariel, where she worked on the farm for more than 30 years.



Kathryn found joy in working hard and providing for her family. You would often see her in the garden, planting and harvesting; in the barn, milking and feeding; in the kitchen, cooking and baking; on a chair, reading or sewing; and in the house spending time with all her family, laughing and smiling. She loved her family deeply and cared for them selflessly. Kathryn was not just devoted to her farm and family, she was a strong Christian woman who faithfully attended church and shared her faith and convictions with those around her. Known to be one of the strongest women most people have ever met, she did not lack in joy or empathy. Whether she was in a straw hat with dirty hands or hair set dressed in her Sunday best, she was a beautiful woman who gave her best to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.



Surviving are two daughters, Alice Simpson, Saylorsburg; and Patti Schreck and husband, Gary, Lake Ariel; six grandchildren, Wayne (Jodie), Rob (Shara), Tom (Marie), Todd (Danielle), Scott (Kris) and Julie; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sunny Jim and Harold; a son-in-law, Wayne Simpson.



A viewing will be held at Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Route 435, Elmhurst, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m.



A church service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment, Avoy Cemetery, Lake Ariel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 State Route 435, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444.



Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, under the guidance of funeral director, Andrew A. Yurkanin Jr.



