|
|
Kathy Lavelle Bakaysa, 64, of Clarks Summit and formerly of West Scranton, died Wednesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Bakaysa. The couple had been married for 20 years. Also surviving are her beloved sons, Danny Lavelle and Christopher Lavelle and his girlfriend, Lauren Yagoda, all of Philadelphia.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Dorothy Coursen Ferranti and was a 1973 graduate of West Scranton High School, where she was in the honor society. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher's assistant for the Scranton School District for 25 years.
She was a devoted mother and wife, and had countless lifelong friends. She had a vibrant personality and loved dining at local restaurants and taking regular trips to the beach. She also enjoyed watching daytime soap operas and reality TV. She loved her dog, Annie, and her late dog, Blaze. She was proud to be a grandmother to her grandkitties, Butters and Smiggy. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Bernice Ferranti, Duryea; nephew, Carmen Ferranti and his wife, Amy, Jenkins Twp.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Cole, Mia and Jonah Ferranti; several cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her brother; Donald M. Ferranti.
Due to the current health crisis, there are no public services at this time. A memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 state Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton; Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020