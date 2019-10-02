|
Katie (Kathleen) Scholla won her courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and thyroid cancer when her indomitable spirit was finally released from her body at the Allied Hospice Center in Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of David and Joan Miller Scholla, Dunmore, she was raised in Dunmore and was a 1996 graduate of Dunmore High School.
Katie was a force of nature with a generous heart. She never turned away anyone in need and whether it was clothing, a meal, a place to stay or a warm hug, Katie would have it for you. Her generosity extended to animals, and she rescued many during the course of her life.
Her personality was as colorful as the crazy socks she collected and was known to wear. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 22, Katie did not let the disease define her. "Denial is my weapon" was her mantra. She applied this attitude to her two-year struggle with thyroid cancer. Cancer and MS picked a fight with the wrong person when it challenged this feisty woman.
She is survived by her son, the light of her life, Skyler, Exeter; parents, David and Joan Miller Scholla, Dunmore; sisters, Kristen Quick, Dunmore; and Carly Hoover and husband, Steven, Mountain Top; niece and nephew, Piper and Axel Quick, who she loved with all her heart; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her faithful companion, Huck, her dog.
She was preceded in death by her partner of 20 years, Christopher Witkowski; paternal grandparents, Robert and Nina Emery Scholla; maternal grandparents, Philip and Mary Rita O'Donell Miller; uncles, Robert and Jeffrey Scholla; aunt, Margaret (Meg) Scholla Rogowski; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Claire Oxenberg, Dr. Abdul Adjej, Dr. Douglas Nathanson, the staffs at the Henry Cancer Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley and CMC hospitals, the nurses at Erwines Home Health Care, the staff and nurses at Allied Hospice (truly angels on earth) and most especially Dr. Darlene Dunay, whose loving care and support sustained Katie all these years. Above all, the family would like to thank God for the gift of Katie.
Generous to the end, Katie donated her body to Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine with the hope it would inspire a medical student to seek a cure for MS and cancer.
A memorial liturgy will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034; or to the Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Arrangements are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019