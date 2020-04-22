|
|
Katy Conway Nalevanko, 58, passed away Monday, April 20, peacefully at home. Katy is survived by her loving husband, E.J. (Elmer) Nalevanko.
Born on June 30, 1961, Katy was the daughter of the late Michael Gerald Conway and Joan Murray Conway. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School and studied at Bloomsburg University. She began her professional career with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pa. in 1990 and was promoted several times during her tenure, before retiring in 2015. She cherished the relationships she made during her years there.
Katy fought a long, hard battle with metastatic breast cancer. She did it with dignity and grace, and never let it get the best of her. We would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Nicholas Lamperella, and all the staff at Lehigh Valley Oncology for taking care of her throughout her battle.
To know Katy was to love her. She had an infectious laugh and the room always seemed a little brighter as soon as she walked in. She had a gift of making whoever was around her feel comfortable. She loved music, cooking, entertaining and, most of all, her family and friends. Sunday dinners were truly special at Katy's (Nana's) house.
Also surviving are her daughters, Abby Fisch and husband, Donald; Emily Franklin and husband, Robert; and son, Noah Nalevanko; as well as by her grandchildren, whom she loved so much, Alex, Kateri and Violet Franklin, and Andrew and Ellie Fisch. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Ellen Scott and husband, James, of Scott Twp.; Gerald Conway and wife, Myrna, of South Canaan Twp.; and Timothy Conway and wife, Cheryl, of Dunmore; as well as by her aunt, Mary Michinski and husband, Gene, of Scranton. Katy was loved by her sisters-in-law, Noel Nalevanko, Katie Marquardt; the late Anna Burke and husband, Brendan; and Veronica Zebrowski and husband, Dan. Nieces, nephews, cousins and friends will all miss her dearly.
As we are not able to hold a funeral service at this time, we ask you to celebrate Katy by remembering the good times you had with her. The family will host a celebration of life when they are able.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Katy's name to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020