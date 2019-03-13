Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Heid. View Sign

Kay Heid of Taylor died Sunday at her home.



Born in Johnson City, N.Y., daughter of the late Leon and Ellen Hall, she was a 1974 graduate of Riverside Jr. Sr. High School and graduated in 1988 from Lackawanna County Technical School with an LPN degree. She worked as a private duty nurse.



Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Margavage and husband, Edmund, Forty Fort; a son, Vincent Heid and wife, Brittny, Taylor; two granddaughters, Layla and Madelyn Heid; and a brother, Robert, Phoenix, Ariz.



Funeral arrangements will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.

Kay Heid of Taylor died Sunday at her home.Born in Johnson City, N.Y., daughter of the late Leon and Ellen Hall, she was a 1974 graduate of Riverside Jr. Sr. High School and graduated in 1988 from Lackawanna County Technical School with an LPN degree. She worked as a private duty nurse.Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Margavage and husband, Edmund, Forty Fort; a son, Vincent Heid and wife, Brittny, Taylor; two granddaughters, Layla and Madelyn Heid; and a brother, Robert, Phoenix, Ariz.Funeral arrangements will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close