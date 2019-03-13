Kay Heid of Taylor died Sunday at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Heid.
Born in Johnson City, N.Y., daughter of the late Leon and Ellen Hall, she was a 1974 graduate of Riverside Jr. Sr. High School and graduated in 1988 from Lackawanna County Technical School with an LPN degree. She worked as a private duty nurse.
Surviving are a daughter, Jessica Margavage and husband, Edmund, Forty Fort; a son, Vincent Heid and wife, Brittny, Taylor; two granddaughters, Layla and Madelyn Heid; and a brother, Robert, Phoenix, Ariz.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements by the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019