Kay (Murray) Langan, a Scranton native, passed away Thursday morning at Kingston Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas V. Langan, on Oct. 11, 2005.
Born in Scranton and daughter of the late James and Cecelia (Moran) Murray, Kay was educated in Scranton schools and worked as a seamstress prior to both marriage and raising her family. Her life's greatest joy certainly came in being a devoted wife and nurturing mother.
Kay was full of life, never missing an opportunity to either sing or break out her dance moves. She enjoyed summers spent at her Lake Wallenpaupack cottage, and loved spending her winters upon her husband's retirement in Orlando, Florida. Passing away peacefully in her sleep, she will forever be missed by her loved ones.
She is survived by her adoring son, Tom Langan and wife, Joyce, and grandson, Kyle Langan, all of Shavertown; and many nieces and nephews.
The last living of six siblings, Kay was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and James Murray; and sisters, Cecelia and Agnes Murray, and Mary Sullivan.
Tom would like to acknowledge and thank the entire staffs of both Kingston Health Care Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the tremendous care taken of Kay throughout her stay.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Church at Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., North Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Interment will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020