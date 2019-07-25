Kaye Brown passed away suddenly on Dec. 28, 2018, in Virginia. We think she left because she couldn't stand the Penn State Nittany Lions rank as 17th in the final. She was born on Jan. 22, 1951, in Pennsylvania. She was a longtime resident of Virginia, but always had a heart for Penn State and Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her mother, stepmother and father. She leaves behind very close friends and family across the country.



Kaye loved God, her Bible study, prayer, music, animals, Penn State football, her friends and family. She loved her clients, every furry cat and dog (as well as their owners). Her dry sense of humor kept everyone guessing and laughing. But when she spoke, she spoke with certainty, wisdom and with love. She had unlimited respect and love for nearly everything and everyone, and when she saw hate she strove to weed it out.



Kaye graduated from Penn State in 1972. After exploring an interest in advertising and hospitality in the Poconos, she found her calling in the FBI. She started in the FBI in 1984, and quickly progressed from a computer assistant to FBI intelligence analyst. She could not talk about her work, but we found pictures of her with the FBI director along with many awards. Starting in 1991, Kaye successfully incorporated and ran her own pet care business. She cared for hundreds of cats, dogs and an occasional guinea pig and ferret. And let's not forget her service roles as secretary, vice president and chairwoman in the Alexandria Crime Prevention Council during the 1990's. After Kaye retired in 2009 from the FBI, she continued her education at the Virginia Theological Seminary and also obtained her web design certification. Kaye never quit.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment will be Wednesday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the West Side Cemetery in Brooklyn, Pa. For more information, contact Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 703-425-9702. In lieu of flowers, Kaye asked donations to be made to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.

Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019