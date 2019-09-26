|
|
Keith A. Stark, of Forest City, and a former longtime resident of Union Dale, died Wednesday at the Forest City Nursing Center.
Born in Union Dale in 1933, he was the son of the late Walter H. and Florence Allen Stark. A member of the Methodist faith in Union Dale, he was a graduate of Pleasant Mount High School. Before his retirement, he worked on the family farm and made milk truck deliveries to various areas for much of his career before farming ended. Most recently, he was employed by the Elk Mountain Ski Resort.
Keith's friends would like to thank Dr. David Tomazic and the nurses and staff of the Forest City Nursing Center for the compassionate care they provided.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lee H. Stark.
The funeral will be Friday with services at 10 a.m. in the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Interment will follow at Lyons Street Cemetery, Union Dale.
Friends may call Friday, 9 until service time. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019