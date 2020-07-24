Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Keith David McDonnell


1951 - 2020
Keith David McDonnell Obituary

Keith David McDonnell, 69, of Archbald, who formerly lived in Jermyn for 34 years, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife is the former Carol Malahoski. They were married for 34 years.

Born June 24, 1951, in Hancock, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harry and Virginia McDonnell. He was a graduate of Wallenpaupack High School and John Tech, Easton. He was a retired employee of Tobyhanna Army Depot. He was a very talented woodworker, carpenter and electrician. He was a very devoted family man who was always ready and willing to help anyone. He was very kind, gentle and a respectful husband, father, brother and grandfather. He also loved all of his grand-puppies.

Also surviving are a son, David and his wife, Melissa, of Catonsville, Md.; a daughter, Marie McGoldrick and her husband, Bill, of Harleysville; a brother, Allen McDonnell of Blue Grass, Iowa; an uncle, Dean Danley; brother and sister-in-law, John and Pat Malahoski; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, East Jermyn.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.


