|
|
Keith E. Ott, 72, of Moosic, formerly of Taylor, died Sunday at his home. He and his wife, the former Linda Sowden, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December.
Born in Union, N.Y., son of the late Edward and Frances Decker Ott, he was a 1964 graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School, and graduated from Mansfield University in 1968. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Before retiring, he worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Social Security Department as a disability claims adjudicator. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Taylor, where he had formerly been on the trustee board, and was the church treasurer for many years. Keith was very active with the Boy Scouts as a leader of Troop 85 in Taylor, and as a merit badge counselor for many Scouts in the area.
Along with his wife Linda, also surviving are two sons, Geoff Ott and wife, Sandy, Baltimore; and Tim Ott and wife, Amy, Moosic; two grandsons, Logan and Sam Ott; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Martin Hyzinski and his nurses and staff, Commonwealth Home Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful and loving care given to Keith.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; or to the First United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 402 S. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019