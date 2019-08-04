|
Keith E. Wellard Sr., 76, of Chinchilla, died Aug. 1, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. His wife of 56 years is the former Ellie Brennan.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Harold and Sarah (Lanyon) Wellard. He was a graduate of Clarks Summit High School and worked for Pennsylvania Power and Light for 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Chinchilla United Methodist Church. Keith was a proud member of the Chinchilla Hose Company since 1960, where he served as a past chief, vice president and president. He was also the co-founder of the South Abington Twp. Park and Recreation Committee. Keith was a founding member of the Summit Wrestling Club and spent many years coaching youth football and baseball teams.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Keith Jr. and wife, Cindy, Lead, S.D.; and Kevin and wife, DeAnn, Milwaukee; daughters, Kori McLane and husband, Marty, Scranton; and Keri Anders and husband, Jerry, Chinchilla; grandchildren, Matthew, Megan and Michael McLane, K.C. and Adam Wellard, and Nora and Gavin Anders; great-grandchildren, Jason, Myrric, Coralei and Annie; numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Wellard.
The family would like to thank all who helped to care for Keith during his illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by Karen Davis Rickaby.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, PA 18410; or the South Abington Twp. Park and Recreation Fund, P.O. Box 259, Chinchilla, PA 18410.
Arrangements are under the care of Eugene A. Cusick.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019