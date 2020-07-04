Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Estus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith F. Estus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith F. Estus Obituary

Keith F. Estus, 61, of Madison Twp., died Tuesday at home following an extended illness.

Born Dec. 16, 1958 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, he was the son of the late Donald F. and Juanita (Goltra) Estus.

Keith was a United States Army veteran, and was previously employed as a home health worker.

Keith enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Keith will be dearly missed by his family.

He attended Light of Christ Church in Jefferson Twp.

Surviving are his sisters, Donna Kudrako and husband, Thomas, of Dupont; and Betty Weist and husband, Robert, of Madison Twp.; his brother, John Estus of Gouldsboro; stepsister, Verona Bruch of Madison Twp.; his goddaughter, Amber Flaherty of Scranton; and 17 nieces and nephews

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Gefree; and his brother, Patrick A. Estus.

A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 11:11 a.m. in Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Jefferson Twp.

Military honors will be conducted following the services.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.

For online condolences, visit the funeral home website and Facebook page.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -