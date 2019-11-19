Home

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Lucy's Church
949 Scranton St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Keith Fidati Obituary
Surrounded by his loving family, Keith Fidati of Scranton passed away Sunday at home after an illness. His wife of 39 years is the former Tamra Shelp.

He was the son of Phyllis Ball Fidati, and the late David A Fidati, both from Scranton.

Also surviving are his children, Vanessa White and husband, Steven, Scott Twp.; Matthew Fidati and fiancée, Anastasia Gedman, Chicago; and Emily Fidati, Scranton; a grandson, Grady White; two brothers, David and wife, Kathryn; and Brian and wife, Kathleen; a sister, Karen Fidati; several nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Keith was a self-educated man and had a strong work ethic. He went to work for his father at the family business, Fidati Refuse Removal Inc., as a teenager then became owner/operator and an entrepreneur later in life.

He was a lifelong member of the NRA, an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed traveling. He treasured his latest family trip to Alaska.

Keith was above all else a family man, which he and his wife instilled in their children.

He had a special way about him and could light up a room with his bright blue eyes. He was a kind, thoughtful and generous soul who was extremely loyal and trustworthy. The Italian word "fidati" translates to "trust" and he was just that. He showed his family true strength and they admire him for that.

The family would like to thank Temple University Hospital transplant team, especially the 6 East staff.

Funeral services will be Thursday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, or at https://support.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org/Fidati.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019
