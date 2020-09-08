Home

Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Keith J. Williams, Scranton, passed away on Sept. 7. "The man with a big heart," he was a book of useless knowledge, a human GPS, and could make a mean pulled pork with his secret sauce.

Born in Scranton, son of Mary Lu Stefalo Williams, Scranton, and the late Jim Williams Sr., he loved to shoot pool, fishing, hunting. He loved his mommy as much as his mommy loved him.

The father of two children, Cloie and Patrick Williams, West Scranton, he is also survived by a brother, Jim Williams Jr. and wife, Megan; three sisters, Stephanie "Tootes" Marzolino, Elizabeth "Babe" Williams and Sandra "Dia" Williams, all of North Scranton; nephews, James Williams III, Aiden Ratchford; and nieces, Abigail Williams, Jade Marzolino.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Marzolino; and two nephews, Stephan James and Keith Vincent.

When he got to the gate, he said, "Large Marge sent me."

Private services will be at the convenience of the family, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.


