Keith M. Garbera

Keith M. Garbera Obituary
Keith M. Garbera, 47, of Simpson died Sunday at home.

Born in Carbondale, son of Mary Theresa Gallas Garbera and the late Michael Garbera, he was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School, Penn State University and received a master's degree from Marywood University. He was employed as a mental health and drug and alcohol counselor and was completing a second master's degree in that field.

Keith enjoyed playing and watching baseball and basketball, fishing and listening to music. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees fan.

He is also survived by a sister, Kim Garbera, Brookhaven; his mother's partner, John Waycie; a godson, Jordan Rossetti; an aunt and godmother, Ann Tolerico; a godfather, Glen Moskosky; an aunt, Diane Petrosky; an uncle, Jack Gallas; and numerous cousins.

The funeral will be Saturday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale.

Friends attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to church. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019
